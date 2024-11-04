Peak Rare Earths Announces New Securities Issue

Peak Rare Earths Limited (AU:PEK) has released an update.

Peak Rare Earths Limited plans to issue up to 60 million fully paid ordinary shares as part of a new securities placement. This strategic move is set to enhance the company’s capital structure ahead of the proposed issue date on December 24, 2024. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how this development impacts Peak Rare Earths’ market position.

For further insights into AU:PEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.