Peak Minerals Welcomes New Substantial Shareholder

Peak Minerals has announced that Jason Peterson has become a substantial holder with a 6.207% voting power, acquiring 154,993,336 ordinary shares. The acquisition was made through various entities, including Sunset Capital Management and Cityscape Asset Pty Ltd, with the total consideration amounting to several hundred thousand dollars. This development marks a significant move in the company’s shareholder landscape, potentially influencing its market dynamics.

