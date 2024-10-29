News & Insights

Peak Minerals Secures Suriname Exploration Deal

October 29, 2024 — 08:32 pm EDT

Peak Minerals Ltd. (TSE:PEK) has released an update.

Peak Minerals Ltd. has secured an exclusivity agreement to conduct due diligence on a promising gold exploration property in Suriname. The company is set to invest in the property’s potential by making a cash payment and covering additional costs. If due diligence is successful, Peak Minerals plans to negotiate a definitive agreement for the project.

