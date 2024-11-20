Peak Minerals Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Peak Minerals (AU:PUA) has released an update.

Peak Minerals Ltd successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, with strong support from shareholders on key issues including the adoption of the remuneration report and the election of directors. This positive outcome reflects shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

