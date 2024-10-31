Peak Minerals Expands Exploration in West Africa

Peak Minerals (AU:PUA) has released an update.

Peak Minerals has completed the acquisition of an 80% interest in the Kitongo and Lolo Uranium Projects and the Minta Rutile Project in Cameroon, expanding its exploration footprint in West Africa. The Minta Rutile Project spans approximately 8,800km² and shows promising signs for rutile, zircon, and rare earths, while the uranium projects cover around 2,400km². The company has also raised $1.7 million in a recent placement, bolstering its financial position for upcoming exploration activities.

For further insights into AU:PUA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.