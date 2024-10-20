News & Insights

Peak Minerals Completes Strategic Acquisition in Cameroon

October 20, 2024 — 10:37 pm EDT

Peak Minerals (AU:PUA) has released an update.

Peak Minerals Limited (ASX: PUA) recently completed the acquisition of an 80% stake in the Kitongo and Lolo Uranium Projects and the Minta Rutile Project in Cameroon, which may explain the recent trading activity in its securities. The company is gearing up for exploration programs set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company has confirmed it is in compliance with ASX Listing Rules and has no undisclosed information affecting trading.

