Peak Minerals Completes Private Placement Financing

October 24, 2024 — 09:03 pm EDT

Peak Minerals Ltd. (TSE:PEK) has released an update.

Peak Minerals Ltd. has successfully completed its final tranche of a private placement, raising a total of C$250,000 by issuing 5,000,000 common shares. The company plans to use the proceeds for general working capital and corporate expenses, while also issuing 200,000 stock options to its directors.

