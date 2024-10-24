Peak Minerals Completes Private Placement Financing

Peak Minerals Ltd. (TSE:PEK) has released an update.

Peak Minerals Ltd. has successfully completed its final tranche of a private placement, raising a total of C$250,000 by issuing 5,000,000 common shares. The company plans to use the proceeds for general working capital and corporate expenses, while also issuing 200,000 stock options to its directors.

