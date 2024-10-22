Peak Minerals Closes Private Placement and Board Changes

Peak Minerals Ltd. (TSE:PEK) has released an update.

Peak Minerals Ltd. has successfully closed the first tranche of its private placement, raising C$219,250 through the sale of common shares. The company plans to use the proceeds for general working capital and corporate expenses. Additionally, Peak Minerals announced changes to its Board of Directors.

