Peak Minerals Announces Key AGM Resolutions

Peak Minerals Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 20, 2024, where shareholders will discuss financial statements, director appointments, and a mandate for issuing up to 10% of the company’s equity securities. Key resolutions include the adoption of the remuneration report and the election or re-election of directors. Investors will be keen to see how these decisions impact the company’s strategic direction and stock performance.

