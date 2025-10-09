Peak Financial Advisors Loads Up on Oracle (ORCL) With 11,800 Shares

Key Points

Bought 11,820 shares of Oracle; estimated at ~$3.32 million based on average price for the quarter

Change represents 1.5620% of 13F reportable assets under management as of September 30, 2025

Post-trade stake: 11,820 shares valued at $3.32 million

New position; outside fund’s top five holdings

Peak Financial Advisors LLC initiated a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), acquiring 11,820 shares during the quarter, an estimated $3.32 million trade based on the average price for the quarter ended 2025-09-30, according to an October 8, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated October 8, 2025, Peak Financial Advisors LLC disclosed a new holding in Oracle(NYSE:ORCL) totaling 11,820 shares. The estimated trade value was $3,324,257. The addition brings the fund’s total number of reportable positions to 85, with Oracle now representing 1.5620% of portfolio assets.

What else to know

New position in Oracle; represents 1.5620% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s 13F reportable AUM, outside the fund’s top five holdings

Top holdings after the filing:

FLXR: $24,887,736 (11.9% of AUM)

GLDM: $19.06 million (9.1% of AUM)

CTA: $16.24 million (7.8% of AUM)

MTBA: $15.03 million (7.2% of AUM)

EMB: $7,605,340 (3.6% of AUM)

As of October 7, 2025, Oracle shares were priced at $284.24, up 67.2% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 51.35 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-07) $284.24 Market Capitalization $806.95 billion Revenue (TTM) $59.02 billion Net Income (TTM) $12.44 billion

Company Snapshot

Offers a comprehensive suite of cloud software applications, infrastructure technologies, databases, middleware, hardware, and consulting services.

Generates revenue primarily through cloud subscriptions, software licensing, hardware sales, and related support and consulting services, leveraging both direct and indirect sales channels.

Serves a global client base including enterprises across industries, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking scalable information technology solutions.

Oracle Corporation is a global leader in enterprise software and cloud infrastructure, with a strong focus on integrated solutions for complex IT environments. The company leverages its broad product portfolio and extensive industry expertise.

Foolish take

Peak Financial Advisors backed up the truck and opened a new position in Oracle during Q3 2025, picking up almost 12,000 shares valued at over $3 million. It was a big bite compared to the rest of the company’s portfolio, and while not in the top five of its holdings, Oracle immediately shot into the top 15 (out of over 80 positions).

This is a fairly strong vote of confidence for Oracle, and there are plenty of reasons for Peak Financial Advisors to be bullish on this company. A possible upcoming deal between Oracle and its partners to own a large share of TikTok and the company's massive push to build out more AI-centric infrastructure in its cloud unit give investors a lot of future-focused elements to consider. If AI is to be the next big innovation, it’s clear that Peak Financial Advisors is looking for an angle, and Oracle is certainly a solid play.

This new position definitely looks to be a bullish move on Peak Financial Advisors’ part, though it remains to be seen if the company will add to this position in the future, or simply hold out for the long run at a price point it believed to be a bargain.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed a certain threshold.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a financial institution or fund.

New position: The first time a fund or investor acquires shares in a particular company, creating a new holding in their portfolio.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, typically ranked by market value or portfolio percentage.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or growth rate compared to a relevant benchmark, such as the S&P 500 index.

Cloud software applications: Software accessed and operated over the internet, typically via subscription, rather than installed locally on devices.

Middleware: Software that connects different applications or systems, enabling them to communicate and share data.

Direct and indirect sales channels: Direct sales involve selling products to customers without intermediaries; indirect sales use third parties like resellers or distributors.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



