Peacock streaming service has over 18 mln global paid subscribers

December 05, 2022 — 09:30 am EST

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp-owned CMCSA.O NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service has over 18 million global paid subscribers, NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell said while speaking at the UBS Global TMT Conference Monday.

That number is up from the 15 million the company reported in October.

