Peacock streaming service has over 18 mln global paid subscribers

By Helen Coster

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp-owned CMCSA.O NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service has over 18 million global paid subscribers, NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell said while speaking at the UBS Global TMT Conference Monday.

That number is up from the 15 million the company reported in October.

(Reporting by Helen Coster)

((helen.coster@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.