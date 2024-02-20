Peacock And Paramount Plus Might Be The Next To Merge

Another big streaming merger might be on the horizon, this time between Paramount Plus and Comcast's Peacock.

According to a February 16 Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the situation, Paramount Global and Comcast have been in talks to discuss streaming options, including the possibility of combining their respective services. A possible combination of these services could look a bit like SkyShowtime, a streaming service that includes services like Peacock, Showtime, Paramount Plus and Nickelodeon and is currently offered in 22 markets in Europe.

A joint Paramount Plus-Peacock streaming app could significantly save costs for the companies and give customers more to choose from, especially relating to live sports, according to the report.

Comcast and Paramount did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The news comes amid reports that Shari Redstone, chairwoman of Paramount Global, has been eyeing a sale of the company.

Streaming deals could face scrutiny

It also follows a December 1 WSJ report that Paramount and Apple may be in talks to bundle streaming services.

However, while bundling tie-ups appear to be becoming the norm, big mergers can face regulatory scrutiny. For example, the Justice Department may be eyeing recently announced plans for an ESPN, Fox and Warner sports streaming deal due to anti-competitive concerns, including concerns over pricing and sports league negotiations, as Bloomberg News reported on February 15.

Streaming service price hikes

The trend toward bundling comes as prices have steadily increased for streaming services over the past year. In October 2023, the monthly cost of the Netflix basic plan rose to $11.99, up $2, and the premium plan increased to $22.99, up $3. A Discovery Plus ad-free subscription went up to $8.90, while Disney Plus' ad-free version went to $13.99, from $10.99 in August.

Some streaming service subscribers are choosing to walk away from pricey services, causing streaming giants to rethink their services, as Kiplinger has previously reported.

It can be difficult to navigate the growing number and varieties of cable and streaming services as well as their pricing plans.

There are, however, ways to save. For tips on saving money while making sure you get to watch some of the must-see releases, check out our round-up of how to save on streaming services and find streaming deals.

