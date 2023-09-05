Peach Property Group (SIX:PEAN) Price Target Decreased by 10.21% to 30.28

The average one-year price target for Peach Property Group (SIX:PEAN) has been revised to 30.28 / share. This is an decrease of 10.21% from the prior estimate of 33.72 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 132.93% from the latest reported closing price of 13.00 / share.

Peach Property Group Maintains 2.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.54%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peach Property Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEAN is 0.01%, a decrease of 15.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 53K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 50K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAN by 24.45% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 39K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAN by 28.14% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Developed Real Estate Index Fund Investor A holds 19K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

