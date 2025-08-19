Markets

Peabody Terminates Transaction With Anglo American

August 19, 2025 — 08:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Peabody (BTU) has terminated purchase agreements with Anglo American Plc due to a material adverse change relating to Anglo's steelmaking coal assets. Peabody's decision comes nearly five months after an ignition event occurred at Anglo's Moranbah North Mine. Peabody has also terminated the agreement for the related sale of the Dawson Mine to PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama.

"The two companies did not reach a revised agreement to cure the MAC that compensated Peabody for the material and long-term impacts of the MAC on the most significant mine in the planned acquisition," said Peabody CEO Jim Grech.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
Stocks mentioned

BTU

