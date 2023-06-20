Peabody Seals Fire Mishap Area; To Resume Coal Production In New Area

(RTTNews) - Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), a coal miner, said on Tuesday that Shoal Creek Mine, in coordination with the Mine Safety and Health Administration or MSHA, has completed localized sealing of two longwall panels in the J panel area. The sealed area of the mine was impacted by a fire accident in March.

Peabody said that it has started the process of resuming coal production in the new L panel area, where better mining conditions are expected. Shoal Creek expects delivery of a new longwall kit at the end of the year.

Peabody does not expect any a material impact from the accident on its 2023 results.

Shoal Creek is a production-stage underground longwall metallurgical coal mine located 35 miles west of Birmingham, Alabama, of the U.S. The mine extracts coal from the Mary Lee and Blue Creek coal seams.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.