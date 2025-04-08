Markets

Peabody Reviews Options For Anglo American Asset Deal After Ignition Event At Moranbah North Mine

April 08, 2025 — 09:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) announced that it is reviewing all options regarding its acquisition of steelmaking coal assets from Anglo American Plc. (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L), following an ignition event last week at Anglo American's Moranbah North Mine.

Peabody said it remains in conversation with Anglo American to better understand the impacts of the event. The company is preserving all rights and protections under its purchase agreements.

In November 2024, Anglo American said it agreed to sell its remaining steelmaking coal business to Peabody Energy for up to $3.775 billion. This cash consideration includes an upfront payment of $2.05 billion at close, and $725 million in four installments starting from one year after the closing the deal. Anglo American is also entitled to get up to $1 billion, depending on certain favorable events in the future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.