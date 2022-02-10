Markets
Peabody Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Peabody (BTU) reported fourth quarter net profit of $513.0 million or $3.93 per share compared to a loss of $129.2 million or $1.32 per share, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.15, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $444.4 million compared to $103.2 million, a 331 percent increase, primarily due to higher seaborne margins.

Revenues were $1.27 billion, compared to $737.2 million, prior year, a 72 percent increase, reflecting the significant improvements in both seaborne met coal and thermal coal pricing realizations. Analysts on average had estimated $1.08 billion in revenue.

Shares of Peabody were up 7% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

