Peabody goes big on met with Anglo coal assets acquisition, says B. Riley

B. Riley analyst Lucas Pipes notes Peabody Energy (BTU) announced that it will acquire certain met coal assets of Anglo American (NGLOY) for an initial $2.3B, comprised of $1.7B cash and $625M deferred payments. There are also Grosvenor restart and price triggers for an additional consideration of up to $1B. The firm notes the transaction significantly re-weights the company’s portfolio to seaborne met coal, which management has previously described as the most attractive growth avenue. B. Riley believes the opportunity to acquire a met portfolio of this scale is rare, and thinks the transaction positions the company to generate more value through the cycle at a reasonable price. The firm has a Buy rating on Peabody Energy with a price target of $33.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BTU:
- Anglo American Sheds Australian Coal Assets to Peabody
- Peabody Energy’s Strategic Acquisition of Coal Assets
- Peabody Energy to acquire Anglo American steelmaking coal assets for $2.32B
- Peabody Energy, RWE partner to develop energy storage pipeline on mine lands
- Peabody Energy management to meet with B. Riley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.