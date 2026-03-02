Peabody Energy Stock Up 120% This Past Year, and One Fund Just Sold Off $24 Million in Shares

Key Points

Progeny 3, Inc. reduced its Peabody Energy stake by 819,433 shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $24.08 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $21.45 million, reflecting both trading activity and price changes.

The fund now holds 89,160 Peabody Energy shares, valued at $2.65 million at quarter end.

On February 17, 2026, Progeny 3, Inc. disclosed it sold 819,433 shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), an estimated $24.08 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Progeny 3, Inc. sold 819,433 shares of Peabody Energy. The estimated value of the shares sold was $24.08 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. The fund’s remaining position at quarter’s end was 89,160 shares, valued at $2.65 million.

What else to know

The fund’s Peabody Energy stake now represents 0.14% of its $1.86 billion in reportable U.S. equity assets.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:CCJ: $214.74 million (11.6% of AUM) NYSE:TIC: $153.99 million (8.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:IBKR: $136.96 million (7.4% of AUM) NYSE:APG: $135.47 million (7.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:SSNC: $98.39 million (5.3% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, Peabody Energy shares were priced at $32.40, up 120% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 15% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.86 billion Net income (TTM) ($52.90 million) Dividend yield 0.9% Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $32.40

Company snapshot

Peabody Energy engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal and metallurgical coal products for global markets.

The firm generates revenue primarily through coal production, direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, and transportation services.

It serves electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers as its main customer base.

Peabody Energy is a leading coal producer with a diversified portfolio of mining operations in the United States and Australia. The company leverages a large reserve base and integrated logistics to supply thermal and metallurgical coal to utility and industrial customers worldwide. Its scale and global reach support its competitive position in both seaborne and domestic coal markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Peabody has more than doubled this past year, thanks in large part to a staggering run right before last quarter. With that in mind, trimming exposure can say as much about risk management as it does about fundamentals.



Peabody closed 2025 with $3.86 billion in revenue and generated $454.9 million in Adjusted EBITDA, even as seaborne coal prices fell sharply. Operating cash flow from continuing operations reached $336 million, and the company ended the year with $575 million in cash. That balance sheet strength matters in a volatile pricing environment.



The big story is Centurion. Longwall mining began two months ahead of schedule, with 3.5 million tons of premium hard coking coal expected in 2026, ramping to 4.7 million tons in 2028. Management now pegs Centurion’s net present value at $2.1 billion at benchmark pricing, underscoring how central metallurgical coal is to the strategy.



Against a portfolio dominated by uranium, industrial, and financial names, coal has always looked like a tactical position. Long-term investors should watch free cash flow, realized met coal pricing, and execution at Centurion. The stock’s 120% run certainly reflects optimism, but sustained value will hinge on turning operational momentum into durable cash returns.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cameco, Interactive Brokers Group, and Tic Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends SS&C Technologies and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group and short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

