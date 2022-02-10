Peabody Energy Soars On Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) shares are gaining more than 17 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported profit for the fourth quarter, compared to loss last year.

Quarterly profit attributable to the common stock was $513.0 or $3.93 per share, compared to net loss of $129.2 million or $1.32 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.26 billion from $737.2 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $15.97, up 17.51 percent from the previous close of $13.59 on a volume of 6,455,797. The shares have traded in a range of $2.61-$19.83 on average volume of 4,930,119 for the last 52 weeks.

