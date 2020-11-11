Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

There's been a major selloff in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) shares in the week since it released its third-quarter report, with the stock down 27% to US$0.90. It wasn't the greatest result, with ongoing losses and revenues of US$671m falling short of analyst predictions. The losses were a relative bright spot though, with a statutory per-share loss of US$0.69 being 11% smaller than the analysts forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:BTU Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Peabody Energy from five analysts is for revenues of US$3.41b in 2021 which, if met, would be a modest 4.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 91% to US$1.90. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.58b and losses of US$2.26 per share in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have fallen somewhat, Peabody Energy'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The analysts have cut their price target 28% to US$2.10per share, suggesting that the declining revenue was a more crucial indicator than the forecast reduction in losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Peabody Energy at US$3.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$0.90. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Peabody Energy's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Peabody Energy is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 4.7%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 4.4% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 9.1% next year. So although Peabody Energy's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Still, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Peabody Energy's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Peabody Energy going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Peabody Energy that we have uncovered.

