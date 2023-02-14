Peabody Energy Corp Q4 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) reported a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $632.0 million, or $3.92 per share. This compares with $513.0 million, or $3.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.4% to $1.63 billion from $1.26 billion last year.

Peabody Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $632.0 Mln. vs. $513.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.92 vs. $3.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.16 -Revenue (Q4): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.

