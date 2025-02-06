Peabody Energy Corp Q4 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $30.6 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $192.0 million, or $1.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.1% to $1.123 billion from $1.235 billion last year.

Peabody Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30.6 Mln. vs. $192.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue: $1.123 Bln vs. $1.235 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.