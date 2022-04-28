Peabody Energy Corp Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$119.5 million, or -$0.88 per share. This compares with -$80.1 million, or -$0.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $691.4 million from $651.3 million last year.

Peabody Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$119.5 Mln. vs. -$80.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.88 vs. -$0.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.13 -Revenue (Q1): $691.4 Mln vs. $651.3 Mln last year.

