Peabody Energy Corp Announces Fall In Q4 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $192.0 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $632.0 million, or $3.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.9% to $1.24 billion from $1.63 billion last year.

Peabody Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $192.0 Mln. vs. $632.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.33 vs. $3.92 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.40 -Revenue (Q4): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.