Peabody Energy Corp Announces Drop In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $34.4 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $39.6 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.7% to $937.0 million from $983.6 million last year.

Peabody Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.4 Mln. vs. $39.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $937.0 Mln vs. $983.6 Mln last year.

