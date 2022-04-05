Peabody Energy Continues To Gain

(RTTNews) - Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) shares are trading more than 7 percent higher on Tuesday morning, reaching above its year-to-date high. The shares have been on an uptrend for the last several months. As the oil and gas prices are high, in view of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, other sources of energy are getting much attention. The shares of the coalminer are currently at $26.92, up 7.71 percent from the previous close of $24.99 on a volume of 4,588,618. For the 52-week, the shares have traded in a range of $3.13 to $28.40 on average volume of 10,030,934.

