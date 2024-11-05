Peabody Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Peabody Energy (BTU) with 3,993 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 43.24%. Dec-24 27 calls and Dec-24 29 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.08. Earnings are expected on February 13th.

