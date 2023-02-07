Peabody Energy (BTU) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Peabody Energy Corporation BTU is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 14. Peabody Energy delivered a positive earnings surprise of 5.33% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

Peabody Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from its diversified platform and steady demand from customers spread across the globe. The systematic debt reduction is likely to lower capital financing costs and boost margins in the fourth quarter.



Peabody Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have been adversely impacted by inflationary cost pressure.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Peabody Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.82 per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 25.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $1.36 billion, suggesting growth of 7.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Peabody Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Peabody Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Peabody Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Peabody Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: Peabody Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Peabody Energy has a Zacks Rank #2.





Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP is set to come out with an earnings surprise when it reports fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 21, 2023. PUMP has an Earnings ESP of +21.30% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



ProPetro Holding reported an average earnings surprise of 64.03% in the last three quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of ProPetro Holding imply year-over-year growth of 160.4%.



Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM is set to come out with an earnings surprise when it reports fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 21, 2023. VNOM has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and has a Zacks Rank #3.



Viper Energy Partners reported an average earnings surprise of 51.04% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Viper Energy Partners imply year-over-year growth of 227.6%.



Clearway Energy CWEN is set to come out with an earnings surprise when it reports fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 23. CWEN has an Earnings ESP of +77.19% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Clearway Energy’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth is currently pegged at 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of CWEN is $2.20 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 400%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





