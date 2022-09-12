Peabody Energy (BTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Peabody Energy (BTU) closed the most recent trading day at $23.07, moving -1.11% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the coal mining company had lost 0.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.14%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Peabody Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Peabody Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 425%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion, up 49.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.07 per share and revenue of $5.04 billion, which would represent changes of +135.67% and +41.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Peabody Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Peabody Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Peabody Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.3 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.3.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



