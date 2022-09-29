Peabody Energy (BTU) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

Peabody Energy (BTU) closed at $24.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the coal mining company had gained 0.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 11.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Peabody Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post earnings of $1.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 425%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion, up 49.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.91 per share and revenue of $5.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +130.33% and +41.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Peabody Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.26% lower. Peabody Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Peabody Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.6 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.6, which means Peabody Energy is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.