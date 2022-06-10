Peabody Energy (BTU) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Peabody Energy (BTU) closed at $26.08, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.91% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the coal mining company had gained 29.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 16.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Peabody Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Peabody Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 402.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion, up 88.83% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.25 per share and revenue of $5.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +241.67% and +48.44%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Peabody Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 40.6% higher within the past month. Peabody Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Peabody Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.41, so we one might conclude that Peabody Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.