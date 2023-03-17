Peabody Energy (BTU) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

Peabody Energy (BTU) closed at $23.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the coal mining company had lost 20.88% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Peabody Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.68, up 11.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.29 billion, up 87.17% from the year-ago period.

BTU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.83 per share and revenue of $5.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.17% and +8.49%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Peabody Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.04% higher. Peabody Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Peabody Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.27, which means Peabody Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BTU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

