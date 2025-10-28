Peabody Energy (BTU) Price Target Increased by 49.49% to 32.30

The average one-year price target for Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) has been revised to $32.30 / share. This is an increase of 49.49% from the prior estimate of $21.61 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.95% from the latest reported closing price of $28.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 614 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peabody Energy. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTU is 0.14%, an increase of 13.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 139,317K shares. The put/call ratio of BTU is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,261K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,507K shares , representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 5.03% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,035K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,398K shares , representing an increase of 10.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 2.68% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,071K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,859K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 3,917K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,898K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 18.87% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 3,804K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,198K shares , representing an increase of 15.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 2.54% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

