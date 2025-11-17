Peabody Energy (BTU) Price Target Increased by 10.42% to 35.67

The average one-year price target for Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) has been revised to $35.67 / share. This is an increase of 10.42% from the prior estimate of $32.30 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.56% from the latest reported closing price of $28.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peabody Energy. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTU is 0.16%, an increase of 9.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.02% to 143,543K shares. The put/call ratio of BTU is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,261K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,507K shares , representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 5.03% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,450K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,035K shares , representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 109.57% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 4,960K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Maverick Capital holds 4,562K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing an increase of 99.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 24,642.16% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,425K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,071K shares , representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 101.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.