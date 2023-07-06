Peabody Energy (BTU) Price Target Decreased by 11.76% to 27.54

The average one-year price target for Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) has been revised to 27.54 / share. This is an decrease of 11.76% from the prior estimate of 31.21 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.97% from the latest reported closing price of 21.69 / share.

Peabody Energy Declares $0.08 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 received the payment on May 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $21.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.91%, the lowest has been 1.01%, and the highest has been 4.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=70).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peabody Energy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTU is 0.29%, a decrease of 16.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.53% to 126,988K shares. The put/call ratio of BTU is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 21,110K shares representing 14.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,025K shares, representing a decrease of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 19.36% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,875K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,779K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,501K shares, representing an increase of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 3.42% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 3,735K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091K shares, representing an increase of 17.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 3,231K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares, representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Peabody Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peabody is a leading coal producer, providing essential products to fuel baseload electricity for emerging and developed countries and create the steel needed to build foundational infrastructure. The company's commitment to sustainability underpins its activities today and helps to shape the strategy for the future.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.