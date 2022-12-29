Peabody Energy (BTU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Peabody Energy (BTU) closed the most recent trading day at $26.82, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the coal mining company had lost 16.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Peabody Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post earnings of $2.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.46 billion, up 15.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.54 per share and revenue of $4.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +118% and +34.27%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Peabody Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.39% lower within the past month. Peabody Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Peabody Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.07. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.7.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

