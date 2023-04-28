Peabody Energy (BTU) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Peabody Energy said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.26%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.86%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 4.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=71).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peabody Energy. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 6.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTU is 0.44%, a decrease of 2.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.24% to 120,818K shares. The put/call ratio of BTU is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peabody Energy is 33.86. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 42.17% from its latest reported closing price of 23.82.

The projected annual revenue for Peabody Energy is 4,940MM, a decrease of 0.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 23,025K shares representing 15.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,860K shares, representing a decrease of 12.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 25.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,501K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,448K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 0.19% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 3,091K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,930K shares, representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 9.18% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,966K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,923K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 2,917K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,870K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 12.48% over the last quarter.

Peabody Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peabody is a leading coal producer, providing essential products to fuel baseload electricity for emerging and developed countries and create the steel needed to build foundational infrastructure. The company's commitment to sustainability underpins its activities today and helps to shape the strategy for the future.

