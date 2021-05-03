Peabody Energy Appoints James Grech As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) said that it has appointed James Grech as President and Chief Executive Officer effective June 1, 2021.

Jim has over 30 years of experience in the coal and natural resources industries, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Wolverine Fuels, a U.S. thermal coal producer and marketer. Before joining to Wolverine Fuels, Jim served as President of Nexus Gas Transmission as well as the Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President of Consol Energy.

Glenn Kellow, current President and Chief Executive Officer of Peabody, will step down from his position upon the effective date of Jim's appointment. In addition, should Glenn be re-elected as a director at the company's upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for May 6, 2021, the board currently expects to appoint Jim to replace Glenn and serve as a board member until the next Annual Meeting contemporaneously at the effective date of his employment. Jim is also expected to be appointed to serve on the Executive Committee of the Board.

