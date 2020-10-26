Markets
Peabody Appoints Darren Yeates As EVP And COO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) said it appointed Darren Yeates as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer effective November 1, 2020.

The company noted that Darren is a current director of Emeco Holdings Ltd., an Australian mining services company, and a former director of Stanmore Coal Ltd. Also, he has recently served as CEO of WorkPac Group.

Darren has been a member of Peabody's board of directors since February 2020 and would remain on the board as a non-independent director. Recently, he served as COO of MACH Energy Australia, and was previously CEO of GVK Hancock Coal. Earlier, Darren spent 22 years with Rio Tinto in multiple positions, including Acting Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for Coal Australia, the company stated.

"We welcome Darren's continued contributions and look forward to the expertise he will bring to this key leadership position," said Peabody President and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Kellow.

