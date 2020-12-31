Markets
Peabody Amends, Restates Transaction Support Agreement And Supplement To Offering Memorandum

(RTTNews) - Peabody (BTU) announced an amended and restated Transaction Support Agreement with certain of its subsidiaries, each of the revolving lenders under its credit agreement, the administrative agent under credit agreement, certain holders, or investment advisors, sub-advisors, or managers of discretionary accounts that hold approximately 65% of its outstanding 6.000% senior secured notes due 2022.

The new agreement amends and restates the previously announced Transaction Support Agreement dated December 24, 2020 and clarifies certain provisions. Meanwhile, there have been no changes to the consideration offered or the other terms and conditions of the exchange offer and consent solicitation.

