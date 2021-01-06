US Markets
WOOF

PE-owned Petco aims at nearly $4 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published

Private equity-owned Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc said on Monday it was aiming to raise as much as $816 million in it initial public offering (IPO), giving the U.S. pet retailer a valuation of nearly $4 billion.

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Private equity-owned Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc said on Monday it was aiming to raise as much as $816 million in it initial public offering (IPO), giving the U.S. pet retailer a valuation of nearly $4 billion.

Petco plans to price its offering of 48 million shares, which will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker 'WOOF', between $14 to $17 each, the company said in a regulatory filing. https://bit.ly/3bfiYif

Founded in 1965, Petco operates more than 1,500 stores across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico and has more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals.

The company was acquired by CVC Capital Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in 2016 for about $4.6 billion

Bloomberg reported in September that Petco was weighing an outright sale of its business besides a traditional IPO at a $6 billion valuation. [https://bloom.bg/2XcxRd4]

The company had posted a net loss of $24,826 on net sales of about $3.58 million in the 39 weeks ended Oct. 31, its filing showed.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC and BofA Securities are the lead underwriters of the IPO.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WOOF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular