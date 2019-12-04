PE firm Thoma Bravo to buy Instructure in $2 bln all-cash deal

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Education software firm Instructure Inc INST.N said on Wednesday it would be bought by private equity investment firm, Thoma Bravo in an all-cash deal of about $2 billion.

Stockholders of the company will receive $47.60 in cash per share, a premium of about 42% to Instructure's closing price on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

