PE firm Lone Star's $1.01 bln offer for UK's Senior rejected

May 28 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts supplier Senior Plc SNR.L rejected a 738 million pounds ($1.05 billion) takeover proposal from private equity firm Lone Star Global, an investment vehicle advised by Lone Star said on Friday.

The investment vehicle, LSF XI Investments, said it had made a third proposal of 176 pence per share on May 20.

($1 = 0.7062 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

