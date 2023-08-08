News & Insights

US Markets
KKR

PE firm KKR acquires $373 mln portfolio of Synovus Bank's prime auto loans

August 08, 2023 — 05:30 pm EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Private equity giant KKR KKR.N said on Tuesday it had acquired a $373 million portfolio of prime auto loans from Synovus Bank.

Shares of Synovus Financial SNV.N, the parent company of the bank, rose 2.8% in extended trading.

KKR, which made the investment through its private credit funds and accounts, said the deal aligns with its asset-based finance strategy.

The sale comes as regional banks shed consumer loan portfolios to reduce risk in rising interest rate environment and look to improve balance sheet liquidity following a sector-wide crisis earlier this year.

In late June, asset manager Ares Management ARES.N also inked a deal with PacWest Bancorp PACW.O for a $3.54 billion lender finance portfolio.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR
SNV
ARES
PACW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.