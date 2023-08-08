PE firm KKR acquires $373 mln portfolio of Synovus Bank's prime auto loans

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Private equity giant KKR KKR.N said on Tuesday it had acquired a $373 million portfolio of prime auto loans from Synovus Bank.

Shares of Synovus Financial SNV.N, the parent company of the bank, rose 2.8% in extended trading.

KKR, which made the investment through its private credit funds and accounts, said the deal aligns with its asset-based finance strategy.

The sale comes as regional banks shed consumer loan portfolios to reduce risk in rising interest rate environment and look to improve balance sheet liquidity following a sector-wide crisis earlier this year.

In late June, asset manager Ares Management ARES.N also inked a deal with PacWest Bancorp PACW.O for a $3.54 billion lender finance portfolio.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.