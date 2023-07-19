News & Insights

US Markets
HCCI

PE firm J.F. Lehman to buy waste disposal company Heritage-Crystal for $1.2 bln

July 19, 2023 — 05:12 pm EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Adds deal details in paragraphs 2-3

July 19 (Reuters) - Heritage-Crystal Clean HCCI.O said on Wednesday it has agreed to be acquired by private equity firm J.F. Lehman & Co for about $1.2 billion in cash, sending the waste management services company's shares up 7.3% in extended trading.

Heritage-Crystal, that provides parts cleaning and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services, said J.F. Lehman would pay $45.50 per share, an 8.5% premium to the stock's close on Wednesday.

Heritage-Crystal recommended that its shareholders vote in favor of the transaction, which has a fully committed debt financing from Jefferies Finance LLC and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HCCI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.