PE firm CVC Capital pushes back stock market debut plans -FT

May 10 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has pushed back its stock market listing plans, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The buyout group has told analysts it expects its initial public offering to take place this autumn or early in 2023, the report said, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

CVC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.