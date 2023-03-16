PE firm CVC buys $155 mln minority stake in Indonesia's Samator Indo Gas

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC
Capital Partner said on Thursday it had acquired a "minority
stake" in Indonesian gas company PT Samator Indo Gas
The deal marks CVC's eighth investment in Indonesia, the largest economy in Southeast Asia, since 2010, it said in a statement
CVC's other investments in Indonesia includes Siloam
International Hospitals
Following the entry of CVC, Samator Indo Gas seeks to expand further, including constructing a new plant in Kawasan Industri Terpadu Batang in Central Java, the statement added, without disclosing exactly how much stake did CVC acquired.
Samator Indo Gas, formerly known as Aneka Gas Industri, also targets to achieve double-digit net profit margin over the next two to three years.
UBS acted as the exclusive financial adviser on the transaction, CVC said. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SAMATOR INDO GAS M&A/CVC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.