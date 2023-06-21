PE firm Carlyle proposes to sell 2.53% stake in India's Delhivery

BENGALURU, June 22 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle has proposed to sell 2.53% stake held in Indian logistics firm Delhivery DELH.NS via its special purpose vehicle CA Swift Investments, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Carlyle plans to sell Delhivery's shares at a floor price of 385.50 apiece compared with the last close at 388.60.

At the lower range, the total offer size is worth $86 million.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

