PE firm Carlyle proposes to sell 2.53% stake in India's Delhivery

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

June 21, 2023 — 11:19 pm EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, June 22 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle has proposed to sell 2.53% stake held in Indian logistics firm Delhivery DELH.NS via its special purpose vehicle CA Swift Investments, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Carlyle plans to sell Delhivery's shares at a floor price of 385.50 apiece compared with the last close at 388.60.

At the lower range, the total offer size is worth $86 million.

