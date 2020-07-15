PE firm Advent to buy ForeScout for $1.43 billion in revised deal

July 15 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm ForeScout Technologies Inc FSCT.O said on Wednesday it would be acquired by private equity firm Advent International for about $1.43 billion.

Under a revised deal, Advent has offered $29 per ForeScout share, a premium of 15.9% to the stock's Tuesday close.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.