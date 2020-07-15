US Markets
FSCT

PE firm Advent to buy ForeScout for $1.43 billion in revised deal

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Cybersecurity firm ForeScout Technologies Inc said on Wednesday it would be acquired by private equity firm Advent International for about $1.43 billion.

July 15 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm ForeScout Technologies Inc FSCT.O said on Wednesday it would be acquired by private equity firm Advent International for about $1.43 billion.

Under a revised deal, Advent has offered $29 per ForeScout share, a premium of 15.9% to the stock's Tuesday close.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSCT

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular